Shorewood vs. Shorecrest girls varsity soccer 10/19

Friday, October 22, 2021

Great win for the Thunderbirds in an always intense, fiery competition with the cross town rival Shorecrest on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

This one didn't disappoint. From the first whistle it was physical, but the Shorewood players united and competed like warrior poets. 

We never lost sight of our game and how we chose to play it against a quality opponent in Shorecrest. They are a tremendously talented group, and always tough to compete against. 

Senior Center back and Captain Jadyn Smith was the player of the game, scoring from a set piece in the first for a 1-0 at half time before sending a beautiful cross into the box where Senior Midfielder and Captain Morgan Manalili was waiting and placed an elegant header in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. 

Jadyn led the defense to hold the shutout and Freshman goalkeeper Sophie Schindler maintained the clean sheet.

  • Jadyn Smith - Goal
  • Morgan Manalili - Goal
  • Jadyn Smith - Assist

--Coach Dan Faires



