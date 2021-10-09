Shorewood High School girls soccer vs Arlington

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Incredible come from behind win Thursday night for the Thunderbirds! 

After giving up the go ahead goal in the 13' minute of play, the Thunderbirds found themselves with a hill to climb. 

Arlington is a tremendously fast and defensively disciplined team and their keeper stood on her head as we peppered the goal with 22 shots. 

In the second half and some minor adjustments, the Thunderbirds found their game. 

Jadyn Smith scored a Penalty kick (assisted by Kaitlyn Manalili) in the 42' minute and in the 44' Morgan Manalili set up a beautiful ball on a platter for her twin sister Kaitlyn to finish and capture the lead. 

Thunderbirds victorious 2-1.

Jadyn Smith goal
Kaitlyn Manalili goal

Kaitlyn Manalili assist
Morgan Manaili assist



