Shorecrest Volleyball vs Stanwood 10/7/2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Shorecrest Scots volleyball team

Girls volleyball
Shorecrest vs Stanwood
Thursday, 10/7/2021

The last time these two teams matched up was in the 2019 Districts. Two long years have passed, and the young team of Stanwood have now matured into a force to be reckoned with. 

The Shorecrest Scots are young and strong. Thursday night it was time to meet up again. 

As promised these teams didn’t disappoint. Stanwood defeated Shorecrest in 4 sets; 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 25-22. 

Stat leaders for the match:

Kills
  • Stanwood: Barrett Anderson 15, Olivia Rueckert 12
  • Shorecrest: Anna Knyphausen 10, Ally Johnson 7
Aces
  • Stanwood: Barrett Anderson 7
  • Shorecrest: Violet Burchak 5
Digs
  • Stanwood: Barrett Anderson 21, Karli Neigemann 19
  • Shorecrest: Ally Johnson 16, Maria Alvarez 12
Assists
  • Stanwood: Grace Henkel 27
  • Shorecrest: Violet Burchak 25
Blocks
  • Stanwood: Cailyn Conley 4
  • Shorecrest: Anna Knyphausen 7, Marina Rogers 6


