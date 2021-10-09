Shorecrest Volleyball vs Stanwood 10/7/2021

Shorecrest Scots volleyball team



Shorecrest vs Stanwood

Thursday, 10/7/2021









The Shorecrest Scots are young and strong. Thursday night it was time to meet up again.





As promised these teams didn’t disappoint. Stanwood defeated Shorecrest in 4 sets; 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 25-22.





Stat leaders for the match:







Stanwood: Barrett Anderson 15, Olivia Rueckert 12

Shorecrest: Anna Knyphausen 10, Ally Johnson 7 Aces

Stanwood: Barrett Anderson 7

Shorecrest: Violet Burchak 5 Digs

Stanwood: Barrett Anderson 21, Karli Neigemann 19

Shorecrest: Ally Johnson 16, Maria Alvarez 12 Assists

Stanwood: Grace Henkel 27

Shorecrest: Violet Burchak 25 Blocks

Stanwood: Cailyn Conley 4

Shorecrest: Anna Knyphausen 7, Marina Rogers 6



The last time these two teams matched up was in the 2019 Districts. Two long years have passed, and the young team of Stanwood have now matured into a force to be reckoned with.