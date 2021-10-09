Shorewood boys tennis team have a successful week

7-0 win over Mountlake Terrace on Monday October 4, 2021 led by the Borgida brothers, Ben and Sam, at number two doubles. The Shorewood boys tennis team had a successful week. The T-Birds started with the week with aled by the Borgida brothers, Ben and Sam, at number two doubles.





They traveled to Lynnwood on Wednesday and swept all matches winning 7-0. Senior T-Bird captain, Ethan Farley, switched to singles and won 6-0, 6-0 and Julian Walston and Blake Gettmann also blanked their Royals opponents 6-0, 6-0.



The Thunderbirds lost, 1-6, in a tough rematch with Edmonds-Woodway Warriors at their home courts. The Warriors played outstanding tennis. The T-Birds won the first match versus Edmonds-Woodway 4-3 at Shorewood courts.



Shorewood rebounded with a rematch win over the Shorecrest Scots, at Shorewood Courts, winning 5-2. The T-Birds won three of four singles matches and two of three doubles matches.





Singles players winning were Murray Falkin at #2, senior captain David Lin and senior Ben Borgida. T-Birds, Connor Vana and Henry Sheffield, Ethan Farley and Blake Gettmann, secured the team win by winning their matches.





The match of the game was the win by number one doubles by Farley and Gettmann with a come from behind victory.





Farley and Gettmann had a huge challenge ahead of them after losing the first set 2-6 to their very tough Scot challengers. They played determined and aggressive tennis to change the momentum in the second set to win 6-0. The deciding third set is always a challenge to see which team can stay focused under intense pressure. Farley and Gettmann did not let their momentum change, continuing their pressure on the Scots with great volleys and groundstrokes. The T-Birds won the doubles match to seal the team victory.





Coach Moreno was proud of the way the team rebounded from a loss at Edmonds-Woodway on Thursday to defeat rival Shorecrest.



The Thunderbirds record improved to 5-1 in league and 9-2 overall. They will travel to powerhouse Wesco 4A Jackson on Monday, host conference opponent Meadowdale on Tuesday October 12, then finish the season with another tough opponent from Wesco 4A Glacier Peak. All matches start at 3:30pm.



Shorewood 5 Shorecrest 2



Singles

Singles

Zaid Khan SC def. JD Drake SW 6-4, 6-2 Murray Falkin SW def. Indigo Vining SC 6-0, 6-0 David Lin SW def. Sohum Vohru SC 6-1, 6-2 Ben Borgida SW def. Spencer Berry SC 6-0, 6-2