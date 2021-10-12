Shoreline Council Candidate Laura Mork

Ballots will be mailed October 15, 2021 for the November 2 general election.

My family and I have lived in Shoreline for 25 years, with my son and daughter going through Shoreline Schools, and I as a long-time volunteer. I am an engineer with decades of managerial experience in the private sector.



I am running for City Council to provide community oversight for the infrastructure changes necessitated by the Light Rail stations and population growth; things such as sewers, sidewalks, and public places.





My focus will be on cost-effective solutions that support our environment and community. My years of work on both the Ronald Wastewater and Shoreline Planning Commissions highlighted the importance of community input as well as the importance of considering alternate solutions.



Our City’s Park system needs to be improved. All neighborhoods should have parks that are easily accessible. Green spaces and trees provide many environmental benefits, and are good for our mental health. My vision for a walkable community means that people who want to walk, can safely do so, whether it be a local business, a park, or in a neighborhood.



I believe Shoreline must be responsive to the needs of residents now and in the future. As a city council member, I will strive to find the solutions that will move our community forward as a great, sustainable place to live and do business.



I believe in community, and have a strong sense of place. Place is where we live, where we listen to each other, where we feel safe and have many things to do. Place is where education is valued, diversity is a strength, and residents respect governance.



But a community such as this doesn’t just spring up and last indefinitely, it requires constant care. Each of us must vote, support our local businesses (so that our tax dollars stay in town), and volunteer as needed to ensure this care. Each of us must participate.



I humbly ask for your vote to serve on the Shoreline City Council.













I believe that input coming from people of diverse backgrounds and experiences strengthens quality decision-making. I plan to bring my experience to City Council and I will listen and learn from other people’s unique perspectives.