Shoreline Council Candidate Chris Roberts

Every March, the City Council meets to set the city’s goals for the year. I am always impressed by the dedication of our staff to our city and by the progress that is made every year to implement those goals and make our city a better place to live and work.





In just the past 12 months, we provided CARES Act funding directly to local businesses, adopted our city’s Housing Action Plan, and completed infrastructure improvements on Westminster to help revitalize Shoreline Place.





We filled in the sidewalk gap on 1st Ave NE just north of Shoreline Park, received grant funding for the 145th St Corridor and the 148th St non-motorized bridge, planted 64 new trees along 9th Ave NE, and began implementing our priority environmental strategies.





We are implementing our city’s diversity and inclusion program, holding several virtual discussions and workshops about building an anti-racist community, and are working with multiple community organizations to strengthen Shoreline’s RADAR program.





I know there is much more we need to do to make sure that our city works for all residents. We ought to invest in acquiring and developing park space in all of Shoreline’s neighborhoods. We should complete sidewalks surrounding our city’s elementary schools so everyone can walk safely to school. We should prioritize green building design and update and continue to implement our city’s climate action plan.





I am confident that we will come together to meet the challenges that arise in our city. We are residents of a city that is generous, tolerant, and passionate. When we come together, I know that we will continue to build a city we all are proud of.





I would appreciate your vote this November.











