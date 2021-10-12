Shoreline Council Candidate John Ramsdell

Ballots will be mailed October 15, 2021 for the November 2 general election.









John Ramsdell John's statement



I hold a passionate belief that good government strives to engage its residents in open dialogue, one that actively listens and collaborates to solve problems that impact our lives.





The Shoreline City Council will make decisions during the next four years that will determine what our community will look like 25 years from now. Public input will play a critical role in determining the best path forward for our community.



My neighbors, city staff, current Council, and campaign volunteers know me as the person who successfully initiated and shepherded Shoreline's recent purchase of a private lot to be developed into a public park.





For 25 years as a licensed mental health professional, I have provided specialized assistance to thousands of King County’s most vulnerable citizens, including elderly adults in crisis, individuals with disabilities, people without homes, and foster children.





As an Employee Assistance Program clinical account executive, I currently provide and manage services to over 80,000 employees in over 200 companies, non-profit organizations, small businesses, native tribes, school districts, and municipalities in the Pacific Northwest.



The challenges our community will face will be daunting. Affordable housing, equitable access to public open space, structural racism, police reform, and public safety are a few of the many issues that the Council will tackle. Members of the Council have played and will continue to play an essential role in mitigating the effects of global warming.









I am excited to start my term on the Council in January with a very talented group of colleagues. I hope and expect that my education, including advanced degrees in public administration and psychology, professional and volunteer experiences, will prepare me to be a councillor that Shoreline residents will proudly call their own.



For more information about my campaign, to volunteer or to donate, please go to







is running unopposed for Shoreline City Council position 1, currently held by Keith McGlashan, who is retiring at the end of his term.