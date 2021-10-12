Mountains to Sound Greenway acknowledges and commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Since time immemorial, Salish peoples have lived, traveled, shaped, and cared for the lands and waterways in what is now known as the Mountains to Sound Greenway.
To this day, tribal members continue their unbroken chain of stewarding the landscape.
The best place to learn about tribes and tribal heritage is from the tribes themselves. Here are links to the tribes with whom the Greenway Trust is consulting to develop the Greenway National Heritage Area management plan. We encourage you to learn more about each one.
- Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation
- Muckleshoot Indian Tribe
- Snoqualmie Indian Tribe
- Tulalip Tribes
- Yakama Nation
