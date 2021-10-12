Mountains to Sound Greenway acknowledges and commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Today, Monday, October 11, the Mountains to Sound Greenway acknowledges and commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Since time immemorial, Salish peoples have lived, traveled, shaped, and cared for the lands and waterways in what is now known as the Mountains to Sound Greenway.

To this day, tribal members continue their unbroken chain of stewarding the landscape.

The best place to learn about tribes and tribal heritage is from the tribes themselves. Here are links to the tribes with whom the Greenway Trust is consulting to develop the Greenway National Heritage Area management plan. We encourage you to learn more about each one.


Posted by DKH at 2:39 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  