Today, Monday, October 11, the Mountains to Sound Greenway acknowledges and commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day.





Since time immemorial, Salish peoples have lived, traveled, shaped, and cared for the lands and waterways in what is now known as the Mountains to Sound Greenway.To this day, tribal members continue their unbroken chain of stewarding the landscape.The best place to learn about tribes and tribal heritage is from the tribes themselves. Here are links to the tribes with whom the Greenway Trust is consulting to develop the Greenway National Heritage Area management plan. We encourage you to learn more about each one.