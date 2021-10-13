ShoreLake Arts and Artspace ask you to come dream with us - Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom

Wednesday, October 13, 2021


Arts Center and Affordable Housing Public Meeting: Explore the possibilities for creating a new arts center in the Shoreline Area, including studio/performance spaces, affordable housing for artists and a home for ShoreLake Arts.

When: Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 5:30pm

Where: Virtually on Zoom

RSVP: Reserve your spot in this open meeting through Eventbrite

Backstory: If you haven't heard yet, ShoreLake Arts has been hard at work researching the need and positive impact of opening an arts center in Shoreline (North King County). 

We're excited to share what we learned from the focus groups and to hear from you! We'd love to have you join us for this public meeting to explore the idea further.

Questions? Feel free to Email Quinn at director@shorelakearts.org



