ShoreLake Arts and Artspace ask you to come dream with us - Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
When: Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 5:30pm
Where: Virtually on Zoom
RSVP: Reserve your spot in this open meeting through Eventbrite
Backstory: If you haven't heard yet, ShoreLake Arts has been hard at work researching the need and positive impact of opening an arts center in Shoreline (North King County).
We're excited to share what we learned from the focus groups and to hear from you! We'd love to have you join us for this public meeting to explore the idea further.
Questions? Feel free to Email Quinn at director@shorelakearts.org
Questions? Feel free to Email Quinn at director@shorelakearts.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment