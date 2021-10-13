Adventures of an Icebreaker: Working with scientists above the Arctic Circle

Healy in Baffin Bay. U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

From breaking ice and performing other Coast Guard missions in the high latitudes to conducting oceanographic research along the Davis Strait in Baffin Bay,





Near Baffin Island above the Arctic Circle.

Healy crewmembers see some amazing sights during this deployment!





Healy’s crew has been supporting a team of international scientists by deploying equipment near Baffin Island above the Arctic Circle, a region scientists don’t always have the opportunity to study due to its remote location.





Scientists collect data from a host of instruments and extract water samples from Baffin Bay for environmental change research.








