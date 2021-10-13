Shorecrest tennis sweeps Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Zaid Khan

Story and photos by Rob Mann, SC Coach Story and photos by Rob Mann, SC Coach





The Shorecrest team came out ready to play despite the threat of rain the entire time. Zaid Khan’s forehands reached another level today with increased power and precision. Despite his crazy forehands, he faced a formidable opponent with great defense. Somehow, Zaid found himself down 1-5 in the 2nd set, but he was determined to not drop the second set and miraculously climbed his way out of deep hole to take the set 7-5.





Matthew Gardiner

Matthew Gardiner started the first set really tight and dropped the first set in a close tiebreaker. He remembered to just relax and accelerate his racquet, which led to a lopsided victory in the second set with score of 6-0. With the radar showing that the courts will be covered in rain in the near future, the coaches agreed to play a ten-point tiebreaker in lieu of a 3rd set. The tiebreaker was close, with Matthew prevailing 12-10. started the first set really tight and dropped the first set in a close tiebreaker. He remembered to just relax and accelerate his racquet, which led to a lopsided victory in the second set with score of 6-0. With the radar showing that the courts will be covered in rain in the near future, the coaches agreed to play a ten-point tiebreaker in lieu of a 3rd set. The tiebreaker was close, with Matthew prevailing 12-10.





Indigo Vining

Indigo Vining split sets with his opponent today, dropping the first set, then winning the second yet. He won his second set, by striking the ball more cleanly and using heavy topspin to keep the ball on the court. He carried that momentum into the super-tiebreaker taking an early 6-0 lead. His opponent fought his way back, but in the end Indigo was able to secure the victory with a score of 10-6. split sets with his opponent today, dropping the first set, then winning the second yet. He won his second set, by striking the ball more cleanly and using heavy topspin to keep the ball on the court. He carried that momentum into the super-tiebreaker taking an early 6-0 lead. His opponent fought his way back, but in the end Indigo was able to secure the victory with a score of 10-6.





Connor Wakefield

Connor Wakefield, who is really a doubles specialist, played singles for the first time for Shorecrest and he crushed it. He dominated by hitting the ball deep on the court and getting to the net early. His opponent left him many short lobs that he was able to put away. He was the first to finish winning 6-2, 6-1. who is really a doubles specialist, played singles for the first time for Shorecrest and he crushed it. He dominated by hitting the ball deep on the court and getting to the net early. His opponent left him many short lobs that he was able to put away. He was the first to finish winning 6-2, 6-1.





Calvin Rice and Owen Pierce

The dynamic duo of Calvin Rice and Owen Pierce, who usually play singles, played doubles today to get ready for the postseason. It was a close match, but in the end they won with great serving, touch volleys, and punch volleys to the open court. The dynamic duo ofwho usually play singles, played doubles today to get ready for the postseason. It was a close match, but in the end they won with great serving, touch volleys, and punch volleys to the open court.





Sohum Vohra and Spencer Berry

Sohum Vohra and Spencer Berry had a dominant performance on Court 2 soundly beating their opponents by keeping the ball in play. andhad a dominant performance on Court 2 soundly beating their opponents by keeping the ball in play.



