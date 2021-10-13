Northern Lights in Puget Sound

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Screen shot from Skunk Bay Weather video

By Diane Hettrick

I've been hearing about the Northern Lights being visible recently in the continental United States but was startled to see they were visible in Puget Sound.

Greg Johnson has a weather station called Skunk Bay Weather at the tip of the Kitsap Peninsula, complete with video camera. He gets some amazing shots but this video of the Northern Lights is my favorite.

Here's what he said:

Just an awesome show last night. It heated up and slowed down and then heated up again. It even kept going even after it clouded over. Here is a video of the full night.

Best viewed here: https://www.skunkbayweather.com/NL101121.mp4


