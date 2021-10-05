Restoration Event at Brugger’s Bog Park on October 16 to Celebrate “Orca Recovery Day”
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Celebrate Orca Recovery Day by helping restore native habitat at Brugger's Bog Park!
Join Native Plant Stewards working with the Green Shoreline Partnership on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 10:00am - 1:00pm to help restore this important wetland habitat with native shrubs, trees and meadow plants.
Creeks in Shoreline lead to Lake Washington and Puget Sound. Restoring native habitats along creeks and waterways is critical to salmon survival, and salmon survival is critical to orca survival!
Volunteers will help improve this forested area by mulching and planting native plants. Volunteer events at Brugger’s Bog Park will continue into the fall for those who would like to continue volunteering.
Spots are limited and RSVP is required. Learn more and RSVP at: https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/219/.
What is Orca Recovery Day?
With just over 70 Southern Resident Orcas remaining, we must act now if we’re going to save the most iconic species of the Pacific Northwest.
Spots are limited and RSVP is required. Learn more and RSVP at: https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/219/.
What is Orca Recovery Day?
With just over 70 Southern Resident Orcas remaining, we must act now if we’re going to save the most iconic species of the Pacific Northwest.
Since 2018, community groups and governments around Puget Sound have celebrated Orca Recovery Day by hosting volunteer events that support recovery for our orca and other irreplaceable marine wildlife. Learn more and find other events at betterground.org/ord/
What is the Green Shoreline Partnership?
The Green Shoreline Partnership is a unique public/private partnership between the City of Shoreline, Forterra, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, local businesses, and the Shoreline community at large that builds upon existing forest restoration efforts to establish a city-wide community-based stewardship program to support long-term restoration and maintenance of Shoreline’s parks and natural areas.
What is the Green Shoreline Partnership?
The Green Shoreline Partnership is a unique public/private partnership between the City of Shoreline, Forterra, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, local businesses, and the Shoreline community at large that builds upon existing forest restoration efforts to establish a city-wide community-based stewardship program to support long-term restoration and maintenance of Shoreline’s parks and natural areas.
Green Shoreline has the goal to restore 240 acres of Shoreline’s forested parks and natural areas by 2039. Find more Green Shoreline events at: shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/map/.
0 comments:
Post a Comment