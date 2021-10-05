Public Health: COVID-19 and youth in King County



COVID-19 and youth in King County: A current snapshot of what we know about cases and hospitalizations





By Sharon Bogan



More than 300,000 young people are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, and children have returned to in-person schooling this fall.





Thankfully, even in the current surge of new COVID-19 cases, the rate of hospitalizations among people 17 years or younger remains very low.



