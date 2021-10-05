Public Health: COVID-19 and youth in King County
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
COVID-19 and youth in King County: A current snapshot of what we know about cases and hospitalizations
By Sharon Bogan
More than 300,000 young people are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, and children have returned to in-person schooling this fall.
Thankfully, even in the current surge of new COVID-19 cases, the rate of hospitalizations among people 17 years or younger remains very low.
Public Health—Seattle and King County is compiling data on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among youth. The slides (in the rest of the article) offer an early snapshot of some of the key takeaways from our initial analysis. More data will be publicly available soon at kingcounty.gov/covid/data
