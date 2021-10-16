Registration is now open for Fall Workshops with ShoreLake Arts

Have you noticed the days getting a little shorter, the weather getting a little chillier, and your social calendar getting a little thinned out? 

That’s right. It’s Fall and that means that ShoreLake Arts has three great reasons for you to get out of the house and do something creative!

Workshops with ShoreLake Arts allow you to meet super cool new people, learn new skills, try out new art forms, and work with professional artists to create spectacular works of art. No experience is necessary and all supplies are included with your ticket!

Register by Veteran’s Day to get the Early Buyer Discount!

WORKSHOPS

Art Journaling with Christine Soja

Learn how to experiment, express, and explore your inner landscape with these amazing art journals! Ages 15 and up. No experience required!
  • 1 Session: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Shoreline Center 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Ages 15+
  • Tickets: $45. Supplies included. Register by Veteran’s Day and get $5 off!
Getting Started with Oils with Valencia Carroll

A hands-on workshop for adults that sets the beginner oil painter up to paint on their own. Ages 18 and up. No experience required!
  • 3 Sessions: Tuesdays, November 30 - December 14, 2021 at the Shoreline Center 6:00 - 8:30 PM, Ages 18+
  • Tickets: $161. Supplies included. Register by Veteran’s Day and get $10 off!
Winter Watercolors with Stacey Almgren

Get your hygge on with this two-part winter-themed watercolor paint workshop taught by Stacey Almgren. Ages 15 and up. No experience required!
  • 2 Sessions: Tuesdays, December 7 and 14, 2021 at the Shoreline Center 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Ages 15+
  • Tickets: $85. Supplies included. Register by Veteran’s Day and get $10 off!

COVID-19 VACCINATION REQUIREMENT

Vaccine verification is required for ShoreLake Arts Workshop participants 12 years of age and older. All ticket holders in a party (ages 12+) must present proof of full vaccination upon entry. Just bring a scan or picture of your CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card with you to the event or email it ahead of time to artsed@shorelakearts.org.

Alternatively, if you are age 12+ and unvaccinated or cannot prove full vaccination status, you will be required to show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to the event.

QUESTIONS

Have a question? Email Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Director, at artsed@shorelakearts.org.

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.



