Northshore Emergency Management Coalition Job Opportunity: Emergency Manager Position

CLOSING DATE: Open until filledTIMELINE: First review of candidates October 29, 2021; target dates for first interviews are November 15, 2021 and November 17, 2021.ABOUT NEMCo: The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is a partnership between the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park (LFP), Northshore Fire Department (NSFD) and Northshore Utility District (NUD). NEMCo was created to provide the communities it serves with efficient emergency management resources.POSITION OVERVIEW: Plans and directs emergency management programs for the cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore, the Northshore Fire Department and fulfills additional duties in cooperation with the Northshore Utility District as outlined in the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) Interlocal Agreement. Under the direction of the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition, this position is responsible for duties in planning, coordinating, developing, and promoting of emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigating functions.