Register now for Prop 1 Pro and Con Forum on Saturday, 10/16
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Third Place Commons invites you to the Lake Forest Park Prop 1 Pros and Cons Forum.
The forum will explore the intentions and ramifications of Prop 1 from both sides of the issue. First, a member of city staff will present the factual parameters of what is proposed. Then three representatives from the Pro side and three representatives from the Con side will share their perspectives.
Following presentations from each side, the audience will have a chance to ask questions of both sides.
This nonpartisan program will be moderated by Chelsea Jordan, Voter Service Co-Chair on the Board of League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County, who recently moderated the LFP City Council Candidate Forum as well.
Don’t miss this nonpartisan event examining one of the most discussed issues of this election season. Register here for the Lake Forest Park Prop 1 Pros and Cons Forum.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
