Shoreline Police: Once. Twice. Three times, you're in handcuffs.

He wanted his puffy jacket On Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2:39am, we received a call of a possible burglary in progress in the 14500 block of Aurora Ave N in Shoreline. On Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2:39am, we received a call of a possible burglary in progress in the 14500 block of Aurora Ave N in Shoreline.



A bar employee told dispatchers that a male had jumped the fenced patio outside the bar and was now yelling and banging on the back door. Fearing for their safety, she and another employee stayed in the basement until police arrived.



When deputies arrived they located the male, who was immediately detained. The male was intoxicated and uncooperative. When asked for his name, the male refused to give it but added that he had been in the bar earlier and thought he left his coat inside. He described it as a "black puffy jacket."



Deputies asked bar staff if they could check on the man's jacket. An employee soon found the coat and brought it out to the male, who confirmed the jacket was his.



The bar staff told deputies they wanted the male formally trespassed since he was aggressive and had scared the employees. A deputy completed a criminal trespass form and gave the bar a copy.



Here's where it gets good: After explaining the trespass to the male, the deputy asked him to sign it. Of course, he refused, so the deputy gave him a copy of the form anyway and told the man he could not come back to the bar for a year.



The male refused to leave the property, so the deputy explained that he needed to go or be arrested for trespassing. The male again refused to leave and insisted the deputy show him the property lines. The deputy told him he needed to walk to Aurora Ave N to get off the property.



The male, not believing the deputy, refused to walk away. Moments later, after he'd been told three times to leave the property, the man found himself wearing a nice pair of handcuffs.



The male was transported and booked into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) jail for Criminal Trespass in the First Degree.



As a reminder, we do not show suspects' faces until they have been formally charged.





--King County Sheriff's Office











