North end Makerspace opens in Pinehurst

Monday, October 11, 2021


We are excited to announce the Grand Opening of our new makerspace in North Seattle on Saturday October 23rd, 10am to 10pm and Sunday October 24, 2021, 12pm to 6pm.

We will be open to the public during both days with various events, tours, and tool demonstrations planned.
 
For those out of the loop, we are a 501c3 nonprofit run entirely by volunteers. Our new makerspace is located in the Pinehurst neighborhood of North Seattle at 12317 15th Ave NE. (Just get on 15th NE and drive south).

We would love it if you could stop by! Learn more using one of the links below.


