Shoreline Fire offering CPR class

This coming Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Shoreline Fire is hosting an American Heart Association CPR class, starting at 6pm at headquarters station 17525 Aurora Ave N . (Note that you can only enter the site from southbound Aurora).





If you need a certification card, it’s $50 cash or check. If you do not need a card, it’s free!





Please come learn how to save a life!





Sign up by calling into headquarters at 206-533-6500.





The fire department is looking to teach one class a month for the next few months.





Covered in the class: Adult, Child and Infant CPR/AED and choking.











