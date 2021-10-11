Shoreline Fire offering CPR class

Monday, October 11, 2021

This coming Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Shoreline Fire is hosting an American Heart Association CPR class, starting at 6pm at headquarters station 17525 Aurora Ave N. (Note that you can only enter the site from southbound Aurora).

If you need a certification card, it’s $50 cash or check. If you do not need a card, it’s free!  

Please come learn how to save a life!

Sign up by calling into headquarters at 206-533-6500.

The fire department is looking to teach one class a month for the next few months. 

Covered in the class: Adult, Child and Infant CPR/AED and choking.



