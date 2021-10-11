Shoreline Fire offering CPR class
Monday, October 11, 2021
17525 Aurora Ave N. (Note that you can only enter the site from southbound Aurora).
If you need a certification card, it’s $50 cash or check. If you do not need a card, it’s free!
Please come learn how to save a life!
Sign up by calling into headquarters at 206-533-6500.
The fire department is looking to teach one class a month for the next few months.
Covered in the class: Adult, Child and Infant CPR/AED and choking.
