Parkwood and Twin Ponds Walk this Saturday
Thursday, October 14, 2021
|Shiny new Parkwood school photo by Mike Remarcke
Join walk leader Dan on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00am for a free walk around the Parkwood Neighborhood, including the new Parkwood School and Twin Ponds Park.
The guided walk begins in the Twin Ponds Parking Lot on N 155th St and is 2.9 miles long with a rating of moderately easy.
The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot.
No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location. For more information on Shoreline Walks, please visit www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or call Recreation Specialist, Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2638.
Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:00am
Parkwood and Twin Ponds Walk
Walk 2.9 miles along part of the Interurban Trail, through the Parkwood neighborhood including the shiny new Parkwood School, and through Twin Ponds and the Community Garden.
Walk is approximately 2.9 miles / 1.5 hours
Walk Rating: Moderately Easy
Meet at: Twin Ponds Park (Parking lot on N 155th St) (NOT the parking lot on 1st by the community gardens)
Walk Leader: Dan
0 comments:
Post a Comment