4-Corners.org Hopelink Fundraising Drive









Every day, members of our community visit food banks for nutritious food for their families. At Hopelink, they also receive a renewed sense of hope, knowing they are not alone.



Many thanks to the many who have donated so far.



Since 2014, the 4-Corners neighborhoods in Shoreline have collected over 3 ½ tons of food during our annual Hopelink Food Drives at our local QFC.









https://tinyurl.com/4C4Hopelink



Please, click the link and give today!



4-Corners.org is a 503(c)3 and a collaboration of the four neighborhoods whose corners meet at Richmond Beach Road and 8th Ave NW: Hillwood Neighborhood Association, Richmond Beach Community Association. Innis Arden Neighborhood, and Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association. 4-Corners' mission is to build community and support the neighborhoods. During the pandemic we've had to switch gears and go digital. Hopelink actually gets more benefit from dollars than it does from food donations. They can buy exactly what they need and there is no waste. They can buy in bulk and receive discounts that we cannot. There is no need for a list of items needed. Cash works and this is a safe, no contact way for you to help. Please join us in this effort to defeat hunger.









4-Corners.org continues its fund-raising drive to fill Hopelink’s shelves and help end hunger in Shoreline. Our goal is $10,000 – and generous friends have already contributed $5,365. Please give generously to push us over the top – and beyond.The End Family Hunger Campaign supports Hopelink to help families in need of food and other resources. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of families in our community have had their lives turned upside down. Many continue to struggle.