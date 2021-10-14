Have you seen snowplows in Shoreline?

Just in case you are wondering - these are the primary routes that will be kept clear of snow and ice.





No, it's not yet time for Snowmageddon, but the City of Shoreline wants to be ready.





Snow and ice season may be another month or two away, but residents may see multiple snowplows out on the roadway from Tuesday to Friday October 12 - 15, 2021 as crews conduct annual training.





The training provides an opportunity for snowplow drivers and support personnel to review procedures; inspect and test all the equipment; and take to the streets to practice driving the established snowplow routes.





“The work that the snowplow operators do is difficult and dangerous,” said Public Works Superintendent David LaBelle. “They work long shifts so it’s important that they be well trained and prepared to do that task. This hands-on training gives our newer employees a chance to familiarize themselves with the vehicles and snow routes when there’s no snow on the road, while giving those with more time on the job a chance to become reacquainted with the plow routes and equipment.”





The City is equipped with six trucks fully outfitted with plows and spreaders dedicated to snow removal and ice control. Approximately 6,000 gallons of liquid calcium chloride and 150 tons of rock salt is stocked and ready to aid the snow and ice removal efforts.





For more information on the snow and ice program or to see our primary and secondary plow routes, go to shorelinewa.gov/stormready











