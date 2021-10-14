Suspicious device found in Safeway parking lot N 155th

Police cars along the perimeter of the taped off area in front of Safeway awaiting the results of the bomb squad investigation. Photo by Mike Remarcke









Besides more than half a dozen police vehicles, Shoreline Fire had three units briefly on scene. When they were not needed they returned to their regular duties. Photo by Steven H. Robinson



They were joined by several units of Shoreline Fire, an FBI agent, and Guardian One flew overhead.





Bomb squad technicians include a specially trained K-9 unit.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Technicians, with a specially trained K-9, from the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) soon arrived on the scene.





Safeway employees waited outside the taped area,with police officers.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Out of an abundance of caution, police cleared the grocery store of customers and workers while they investigated.





Technicians at work. Photo by Steven H. Robinson





The KCSO technicians secured the suspicious device, making certain that the area around N 155th St / Aurora Ave N was safe. They opened the area to the public, Safeway employees went back to work and shoppers returned.



The Sheriff's Office thanked the Shoreline community for their patience.









Around 3pm on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Shoreline Police responded in force to the report of a suspicious device found near N 155th and Aurora Ave N by Safeway.