King County Library System and FEMA Partnership Makes Registering for Funeral Assistance Easier





This collaboration between KCLS and FEMA connects people with free community resources and expertise at libraries throughout King County (outside the city of Seattle).









“As trusted sources of information and assistance, public libraries are well-versed in connecting community members to important resources,” stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. “KCLS extends our services and support to King County residents, and we hope this partnership helps our communities in their times of need.”



However, there is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien. To learn more about funeral assistance eligibility, view this video in English or Spanish To make an appointment with KCLS, call (800) 462-9600. To schedule an appointment with a KCLS Digital Navigator, visit the Computer and Internet Help page at kcls.org/computer-help For more information about FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program, visit COVID-19 Funeral Assistance | FEMA.gov Applicants must provide documentation before FEMA can fully process their application. Individuals who need help submitting their paperwork can use KCLS library scanners, computers, fax machines and internet access to upload files; Library staff are available to assist with the process. Reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities are available by request.To apply for FEMA Funeral Assistance, call 844-684-6333. The helpline is open Monday through Friday, from 6:00am to 6:00pm PST. Multilingual services are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. You must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien to apply.

If you incurred COVID-19-related funeral, burial or cremation expenses on or after January 20, 2020, FEMA may be able to help you with some of those costs. Applying for FEMA Funeral Assistance begins with a phone call to (844) 684-6333.