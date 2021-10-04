Northshore Fire to interview Shoreline Fire and Eastside Fire / Rescue chiefs re contract for services
Monday, October 4, 2021
Regular Meeting Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 5:00pm on Zoom
Northshore Fire Department Board of Commissioners
|Northshore Fire covers Kenmore and Lake Forest Park
Northshore Fire Department Board of Commissioners
The focus of the meeting is the proposals for contract for services with either Shoreline Fire or Eastside Fire / Rescue.
To attend this meeting live, click the link below and enter the ID & Password provided. A recording of this meeting will also be posted in AV Capture.
Join Zoom Meeting Online at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85044713997?pwd=dW1uWDFpNldPZ1dSSU1ZYy9LSXVQQT09
Call in to Zoom Meeting at: (253) 215-8782
Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
Passcode: 743608
The Board will interview Chief Jeff Clark, Eastside Fire / Rescue and Chief Matt Cowan, Shoreline Fire Department about their proposals submitted for Contract for Services
Following, they will talk with the firefighters' union IAFF, Local 2459.
They will get an update on the public survey, then discuss all the information.
Finally, they will approve a separate contract for the Interim Fire Chief.
To provide public comment, see instructions at the end of the agenda HERE.
To attend this meeting live, click the link below and enter the ID & Password provided. A recording of this meeting will also be posted in AV Capture.
Join Zoom Meeting Online at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85044713997?pwd=dW1uWDFpNldPZ1dSSU1ZYy9LSXVQQT09
Call in to Zoom Meeting at: (253) 215-8782
Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
Passcode: 743608
Next Regular Meeting: Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 5:00pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment