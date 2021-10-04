Northshore Fire to interview Shoreline Fire and Eastside Fire / Rescue chiefs re contract for services

Monday, October 4, 2021

Northshore Fire covers Kenmore and Lake Forest Park

Northshore Fire Department Board of Commissioners
Regular Meeting Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 5:00pm on Zoom

The focus of the meeting is the proposals for contract for services with either Shoreline Fire or Eastside Fire / Rescue.

The Board will interview Chief Jeff Clark, Eastside Fire / Rescue and Chief Matt Cowan, Shoreline Fire Department about their proposals submitted for Contract for Services

Following, they will talk with the firefighters' union IAFF, Local 2459.

They will get an update on the public survey, then discuss all the information.

Finally, they will approve a separate contract for the Interim Fire Chief.

Next Regular Meeting: Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 5:00pm


