The spiders are back weaving necklaces

Photo by Jo Simmons

Photo by Jo Simmons

The drops of rain on the webs show them up beautifully. Several years ago we had orb weaver spider webs everywhere, all with the centers missing.





Readers commented that they were tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, known for similar lace collars on her supreme court justice robes.





One of the readers was motivated to research the reason for the unusual webs. I will publish it as soon as I find it in my 7,196 emails.





--DKH









I'm envious that Jo Simmons has active orb weavers spinning beautiful webs for her. I've hardly seen a spider this year and not a single orb weaver.