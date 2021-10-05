Kenmore Police: Shoplifter retaliates against store employee

Shoplifting is one thing, but retaliating against a store employee who asks you to leave?



At 4:00am, store employees witnessed a male come in to the store, grab some food items, and then hide inside the restroom.



After several minutes of coaxing, the male came out of the bathroom, and employees escorted him out of the store. They watched as he seemingly walked away eastbound through the parking lot. The employees did not call police.







When his shift ended at 6:00am, an employee who took part in getting the man to leave the store went out to the parking lot and discovered a broken driver's side window.



A review of store surveillance footage revealed that after the man was escorted from the store, the suspect walked to the victim's vehicle. He picked up a large rock and threw it through the driver's side window, shattering it.







Deputies checked the vicinity but were unable to locate the suspect. At this time, his identity is unknown.





If you recognize the individual, contact police 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21030752.





--King County Sheriff's Office











