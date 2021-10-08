Kruckeberg meets its fundraising goal
Friday, October 8, 2021
|Photo courtesy Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Last week, (see previous article) the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden reported that their annual fundraiser had fallen short of goal and asked the community if they could help.
Last week we asked you to help us get to our Fund-a-Need goal of $30,000 for education and programs at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. You humbled us with your response and got us over the line. Our overall goal for the Garden Party fundraiser was $60,000. I’m pleased to say that we met our goal at $61,765. This is the most we have raised in Garden Party history or at least for the seven years of data that I have.
This fundraiser is significant for us in several ways. Our role at the garden is all-encompassing. We are the caretakers, administrators, and educators. We raise most of the income needed to perform these roles, Garden Party being just one of the avenues to achieve this. Nursery sales account for about 20% of our revenue.
Memberships and donations are also significant sources. And finally, our annual contract with the City of Shoreline gives us another $40,000. In the last few years, programs and education have grown in demand and have contributed more.
The operational budget does limit staffing at the garden. We have a full-time director, a part-time educator, and three part-time horticultural staff. As a paid staff, we do not have paid benefits outside of vacation and sick leave. Medical and dental benefits, as well as retirement packages, are outside our current capacity to support.
This year the foundation is committed to focusing on three goals: financial improvements, educational programs, and people (staff, board members, and volunteers). Through financial improvement, we can facilitate the other two goals more significantly. Already you have impacted the capacity of education this coming year with your generosity and support.
Our time and resource demands have expanded as the garden grows in popularity with visitation, growth in programs, and onsite events. Our budgetary constraints, however, continue to be what they are. Therefore, financial growth and stability are more important than ever.
The community stepped up. Here's the letter from Joseph Abken, Executive Director, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.
|Earthcorps created this pathway at Kruckeberg. Photo courtesy KBG
|Solstice Stroll photo by Wayne Pridemore
|Solstice Stroll photo by Lee Lageschulte
Over the next year, we will make plans and goals for the future of the foundation. Through dedicated and hardworking board members, staff, and volunteers, I know that we are on our way to making meaningful improvements for the foundation and the garden.
Thank you again for your support. If you would like to join us and help contribute, please consider applying to our Board of Directors, sign up for volunteering, or donate. Contact Joe Abken at joe@kruckeberg.org and visit our website at kruckeberg.org
Sincerely,
Joseph Abken
Executive Director, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
