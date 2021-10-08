Kruckeberg meets its fundraising goal

The community stepped up. Here's the letter from Joseph Abken, Executive Director, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.

Earthcorps created this pathway at Kruckeberg. Photo courtesy KBG

To our community,Last week we asked you to help us get to our Fund-a-Need goal of $30,000 for education and programs at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. You humbled us with your response and got us over the line. Our overall goal for the Garden Party fundraiser was $60,000. I’m pleased to say that we met our goal at $61,765. This is the most we have raised in Garden Party history or at least for the seven years of data that I have.This fundraiser is significant for us in several ways. Our role at the garden is all-encompassing. We are the caretakers, administrators, and educators. We raise most of the income needed to perform these roles, Garden Party being just one of the avenues to achieve this. Nursery sales account for about 20% of our revenue.