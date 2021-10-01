Jobs: Shoreline Community College Faculty Librarians
Friday, October 1, 2021
Faculty Librarian (2 positions)
- Digital and Electronic Collections
- Usability and Web Design
Job description and application
Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
