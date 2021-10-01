LFP Mayor's Corner: Change is in the Air

Friday, October 1, 2021

Jeff Johnson, Mayor
City of Lake Forest Park
From Mayor Jeff Johnson,
City of Lake Forest Park

Now that fall is here, the days are shorter, the weather is rainier, and I would like to ask everyone to please keep an eye out for pedestrians and bicyclists. They may not be as visible as they are during the brighter summer days.

As you may remember from last month’s eNews, we have four council seats up for election this fall. Incumbents John Wright, John Resha, and Mark Phillips have decided not to seek reelection, so there will be three new Councilmembers come January, with Councilmember Semra Riddle running unopposed.

It’s always a good idea to get to know the candidates for public office, and I encourage you to check out more information about candidates who will be on the November 2 General Election ballot here.

With the surge of the Delta variant, we are proceeding cautiously with our fall events. Watch for updates.

Wishing you a safe and healthy fall season.

--Mayor Johnson



