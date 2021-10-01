Jobs: City of Shoreline Teen Program Leader Assistants

Friday, October 1, 2021

City of Shoreline
Extra Help - Teen Program Leader Assistant

CLOSING DATE: 10/29/2021 12:00 AM

Shoreline is seeking three (3) Teen Program Leader Assistants - First review date of applications: October 14, 2021.

This position supports the Youth and Teen Development Program with focus on working with Middle School and Tween aged youth. Help to plan, lead and participate in activities that reach and respond to the changing needs of youth in our community. 

Below is an example of the schedule. Expanded hours are available in the summer. Hours may be flexible based on applicant's availability.

Scheduled hours may include the following:
  • Tuesday and Thursday 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Wednesday 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM
  • Some variable Friday and Saturday late nights, between 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
  • Maximum of 19 hours per week

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  