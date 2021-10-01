Jobs: City of Shoreline Teen Program Leader Assistants

City of Shoreline





Below is an example of the schedule. Expanded hours are available in the summer. Hours may be flexible based on applicant's availability.



Scheduled hours may include the following:

Tuesday and Thursday 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Wednesday 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Some variable Friday and Saturday late nights, between 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Maximum of 19 hours per week

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19.



Job description and application







Scheduled hours may include the following:COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

CLOSING DATE: 10/29/2021 12:00 AMShoreline is seeking three (3) Teen Program Leader Assistants - First review date of applications: October 14, 2021.This position supports the Youth and Teen Development Program with focus on working with Middle School and Tween aged youth. Help to plan, lead and participate in activities that reach and respond to the changing needs of youth in our community.