6X6NW opens today - Friday, October 1

6X6NW Opens Today





Early Access: 10am-2pm

Access for All: 2pm





Liam Couch (Age 16) Sponsor’s Choice Award presented by Jack Malek of Windermere:

Selection by 2020 Award Winner Julie Steed: Rajesh Jetti

Selection by 2020 Award Winner Kiran Walgamott: Gia Kwon (Age 11)

Selection by 2020 Award Winner Carrie Howard: Sharon Grader

Questions? Terri has answers! Feel free to email her at



Thanks to our event sponsor,



Thank you to our partners, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWa, and National Endowment for the Arts.



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







Happy 6X6NW Day! The show opens for business today, Friday, October 1, 2021.Each piece of artwork is 6 x 6 inches and costs $36 + tax. You may pick up your purchases or have it shipped for $9. There is only one of each, so you have to be quick to act on some of your favorite works.Early buyer tickets are still on sale for the 6th Annual 6X6NW Art Exhibit and Fundraiser, presented by ShoreLake Arts!This early buyer ticket grants you access to the event today from 10am-2pm, before opening to everyone after 2pm.Early access tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through Eventbrite This year we have 130+ contributing artists from all over the country. All ranges of ages and skill levels! Thank you to the artists for continuing to make this event possible and fun through two adapted years. We hope to be back in person in 2022!