CORRECTION: The Holiday Bazaar at the Senior Center is Friday and Saturday
Friday, October 22, 2021
|One of the Kapunas bringing in donations for the Holiday Bazaar Friday and Saturday
A previous article about the hula group's donations to the Holiday Bazaar silent auction erroneously stated that the Bazaar was on the weekend.
It actually is on Friday and Saturday October 22-23, 2021, 10am to 4pm each day.
The Senior Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus 18560 1st Ave NE.
