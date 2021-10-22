Several overnight closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange October 25-29

Friday, October 22, 2021

SR 104 at I-5 interchange from Google maps.

Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange will close overnight next week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

  • All eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close at 8pm nightly Monday October 25 through the morning of Friday, October 29, 2021. 
  • The westbound ramps will reopen at 11:59pm and the eastbound ramps will reopen at 4:30am the following morning.
  • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Monday October 25 through the morning of Friday, October 29.
Marked detours will be in place during the closures.



