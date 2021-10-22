Several overnight closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange October 25-29
Friday, October 22, 2021
Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange will close overnight next week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.
- All eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close at 8pm nightly Monday October 25 through the morning of Friday, October 29, 2021.
- The westbound ramps will reopen at 11:59pm and the eastbound ramps will reopen at 4:30am the following morning.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Monday October 25 through the morning of Friday, October 29.
