Adventures of an Icebreaker: Releasing a glider into Disko Bay

Thursday, October 21, 2021

U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers and a team of international scientists deploy an autonomous glider into Disko Bay on September 19, 2021. 

The data collected by the glider will be used by scientists who are studying the impacts of warm water affecting the rate of melting from the Greenland ice sheet.

Watch the one minute video as they release the glider into the water.  

U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.



