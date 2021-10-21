The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash


The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds

of the local entertainment scene

By Jarred Swalwell

10/22 Friday

Aurora Borealis – Nikki and the Night Owls

Play everything cover band. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s Tavern – The Shivering Denizens, Stereo Embers

The Shivering Denizens are all rockabilly and are joined by Americana-esque rock Stereo Embers with Radio Nationals (think Wilco etc.). 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8 pm

The Drumlin – Rader Creek

More bluegrass outside in the Drumlin back patio with Rader Creek. All ages, no cover, show starts 7ish.

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Danny Godinez and Friends

SOLD OUT


10/23 Saturday

Aurora Borealis – Atomic Pop

Atomic Pop plays music from the 80’s and beyond, funk rock and pop. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30 pm

Darrell’s Tavern – The Cascadian Divide, Miss Prince, The Disorderlies

Pop punk with The Cascadian Divide joined by a curious sorta indescribable Miss Prince along with the pop-punk trio The Disorderlies. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8 pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – The Midnight Muse Band

The Midnight Muse Band plays rock, blues, soul, and disco with a splash of country and jazz. All ages, $12 by reservation, vax+ show starts 8pm.

Third Place Commons – Island Jazz Quintet

Trumpet forward jazz featuring vocals of Maggie Laird. Dance floor still closed, 4-6pm.


10/24 Sunday

Third Place Commons – Emerald City Horns

Three horns to be exact, plus keys, skins, guitar and singing funk/RnB/Soul. Still no dance floor, 3-5pm.




Posted by DKH at 2:41 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  