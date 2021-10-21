The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds
Thursday, October 21, 2021
|Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash
The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds
of the local entertainment scene
By Jarred Swalwell
10/22 Friday
Aurora Borealis – Nikki and the Night Owls
Play everything cover band. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern – The Shivering Denizens, Stereo Embers
The Shivering Denizens are all rockabilly and are joined by Americana-esque rock Stereo Embers with Radio Nationals (think Wilco etc.). 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8 pm
The Drumlin – Rader Creek
More bluegrass outside in the Drumlin back patio with Rader Creek. All ages, no cover, show starts 7ish.
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Danny Godinez and Friends
SOLD OUT
10/23 Saturday
Aurora Borealis – Atomic Pop
Atomic Pop plays music from the 80’s and beyond, funk rock and pop. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30 pm
Darrell’s Tavern – The Cascadian Divide, Miss Prince, The Disorderlies
Pop punk with The Cascadian Divide joined by a curious sorta indescribable Miss Prince along with the pop-punk trio The Disorderlies. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8 pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – The Midnight Muse Band
The Midnight Muse Band plays rock, blues, soul, and disco with a splash of country and jazz. All ages, $12 by reservation, vax+ show starts 8pm.
Third Place Commons – Island Jazz Quintet
Trumpet forward jazz featuring vocals of Maggie Laird. Dance floor still closed, 4-6pm.
10/24 Sunday
Third Place Commons – Emerald City Horns
Three horns to be exact, plus keys, skins, guitar and singing funk/RnB/Soul. Still no dance floor, 3-5pm.
0 comments:
Post a Comment