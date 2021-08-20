Prosecutor asks that Shoreline hate crime defendant be held in jail on $25,000 bond

Friday, August 20, 2021

Thursday afternoon August 19, 2021 King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg announced a first court appearance for a defendant who was charged in April for a hate crime involving her neighbor in Shoreline.


That morning the King County Sheriff's Office sent them an investigation into a felony violation of a no-contact order that occurred Wednesday and, Satterberg says "we acted promptly."

At today's first appearance, the prosecutor's office asked a judge to hold the defendant in jail on $25,000 bail, arguing she is a danger to the community based on the escalating behavior, her pending hate crime case, and the victim’s fear of the defendant. 



In a related story, FBI Seattle has launched a social media awareness campaign on @FBISeattle and currently is running advertisements at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and on Seattle public transit, including buses and trains, to encourage the public to report hate crimes to the FBI.





