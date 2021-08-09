King County, State of Washington and City of Seattle announce vaccination requirement for most employees, private health care and long-term care workers

To meet this requirement, employees must have received their second shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or first shot of a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, by October 4, 2021, and provide verified proof of vaccination. The requirement will apply to employees in the Executive branch, including the Assessor, Elections, and Sheriff's Office.

“It is the mission of public servants and those providing health care to serve our fellow Washingtonians. These workers live in every community in our state, working together and with the public every day to deliver services,” Inslee said.





“We have a duty to protect them from the virus, they have the right to be protected, and the communities they serve and live in deserve protection as well.”