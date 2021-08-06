Jobs: WSDOT Project Manager (Transportation Engineer 3)

WSDOT





As the Project Manager, this position will direct the activities necessary for the development of preservation and improvement projects of the NWR Fish Passage, Preservation, and Connecting Washington Programs.





The primary undertaking of this position is to deliver the assigned projects within scope, schedule, and budget while also developing the direct reports to become future leaders of WSDOT.









The successful candidate will have a high impact to WSDOT’s mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for people and business.

Project Manager (Transportation Engineer 3)Shoreline, WA. – Northwest RegionThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is excited to hire an engineering professional to entrust the responsibilities of Project Manager supporting our Northwest Region (NWR) Fish Passage, Preservation, and Connecting Washington programs in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle.