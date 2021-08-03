GO VOTE! TODAY IS ELECTION DAY

King county workers emptying the drop box at the Shoreline Library in 2020. After 8pm they will take your ballot but it will not be counted - so get there before they do!

Photo by Janet Way









TODAY IS ELECTION DAY AND YOUR BALLOT NEEDS TO BE SENT IN





Ballots have to be IN the drop box by 8pm sharp.





If you arrive even one minute later your ballot will NOT be counted.





Ballots must be in a U.S. mailbox BEFORE the last pick up time listed on the box.





If they are in the box after the last pick up your ballot will NOT be counted.





You have to fill out your ballot, place it in the envelope, sign the envelope and turn it in.





Or your vote will NOT BE COUNTED





Drop boxes are at

the 192nd Park and Ride,

the Shoreline Library parking lot,

Town Center in Lake Forest Park by City Hall.







