Free transportation to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Saturday, August 21, 2021


Don’t let transportation be a barrier to getting your COVID-19 vaccine! If you live in King County and need transportation to get your vaccine, 

Hopelink’s Coordinate Vaccine Transportation Helpline is here to help at no cost!
 
Call 425-943-6706 and find a free ride that best fits your needs. (For language assistance press 5)

Or, visit www.findaride.org/covid to learn more about available resources and information.



