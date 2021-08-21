Free transportation to get a COVID-19 vaccine
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Don’t let transportation be a barrier to getting your COVID-19 vaccine! If you live in King County and need transportation to get your vaccine,
Hopelink’s Coordinate Vaccine Transportation Helpline is here to help at no cost!
Call 425-943-6706 and find a free ride that best fits your needs. (For language assistance press 5)
Or, visit www.findaride.org/covid to learn more about available resources and information.
