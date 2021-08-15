Create a Celebrate Shoreline art project

Sunday, August 15, 2021

As the City has postponed the Celebrate Shoreline event for 2021, they are turning to a participatory way to celebrate.

To celebrate our community, we invite everyone to tell us what “A Welcoming Place for All” looks like in Shoreline. 
Visit shorelinewa.gov/welcoming 
to download the coloring page

Create a drawing, a photo, a statement, short video, or other type of art that you believe reflects the theme of Shoreline as a welcoming place for all. 

We have a coloring page available for kids (or adults!) to download and print.

In addition to art, people can tell the City what makes them feel welcomed and what the community can do to support that by adding to these phrases, or writing your own:

I feel welcome in Shoreline when...

We all have a place in Shoreline when…

My community makes me feel welcome when…

Visit shorelinewa.gov/welcoming to download the coloring page, share your art, or submit a statement.



