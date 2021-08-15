Create a Celebrate Shoreline art project

As the City has postponed the Celebrate Shoreline event for 2021, they are turning to a participatory way to celebrate.





We have a coloring page available for kids (or adults!) to download and print.In addition to art, people can tell the City what makes them feel welcomed and what the community can do to support that by adding to these phrases, or writing your own:I feel welcome in Shoreline when...We all have a place in Shoreline when…My community makes me feel welcome when…Visit shorelinewa.gov/welcoming to download the coloring page, share your art, or submit a statement.

To celebrate our community, we invite everyone to tell us what “A Welcoming Place for All” looks like in Shoreline.