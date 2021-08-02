Chilly Hilly bicycle ride began with a ferry ride
Monday, August 2, 2021
|Bicycles on ferry. Photo courtesy WSDOT
The Cascade Bicycle Club ran its annual Chilly Hilly bicycle ride on Sunday. Over a thousand bicyclists take this ride which follows Bainbridge Island's hills.
|The route profile shows the hilly route
For most, it starts with a ferry ride from Seattle to Bainbridge. WSDOT warned drivers to consider alternate travel times or routes because the 7:55, 8:55 and 9:35am sailings out of Seattle, then all Bainbridge departures from 11:35am to 3pm would be filled with bicycles.
