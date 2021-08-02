Chilly Hilly bicycle ride began with a ferry ride

Monday, August 2, 2021

Bicycles on ferry. Photo courtesy WSDOT


The Cascade Bicycle Club ran its annual Chilly Hilly bicycle ride on Sunday. Over a thousand bicyclists take this ride which follows Bainbridge Island's hills.

The route profile shows the hilly route

For most, it starts with a ferry ride from Seattle to Bainbridge. WSDOT warned drivers to consider alternate travel times or routes because the 7:55, 8:55 and 9:35am sailings out of Seattle, then all Bainbridge departures from 11:35am to 3pm would be filled with bicycles.



Posted by DKH at 2:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  