Take a Trip through Time for Lake Forest Park’s 60th Anniversary on Saturday, July 24th
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Did you know that the City of Lake Forest Park officially turns 60 this year?
Originally founded in 1912 as one of the Seattle area’s first planned communities, Lake Forest Park evolved through 50 years of growth before finally incorporating officially in June 1961.
Now Third Place Commons invites you to join in commemorating the city’s diamond anniversary with “The City of Lake Forest Park 60th Anniversary: Historical Reflections” with Vicki Stiles, Executive Director of the Shoreline Historical Museum, on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1pm.
Following welcome remarks from Lake Forest Park Mayor Jeff Johnson, Stiles will take you on a trip through time, examining the people and events that helped make Lake Forest Park uniquely what it is today.
This free Zoom event is part of Third Place Commons’ year-long series of virtual programs under the TPC At Home umbrella. Don’t miss this chance to learn the story of a very special place that over 13,000 people now call home.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
