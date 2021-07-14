Agenda for Shoreline council meeting July 19, 2021
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
|Shoreline City Council 2021
The agenda for the July 19, 2021 Shoreline City Council regular meeting includes two Action items and one Study item.
Action Item 8(a) Appointment of Pro and Con Committee Members for City of Shoreline Proposition 1: General Obligation Bonds for Parks, Improvements and Park Land Acquisitions
Action Item 8(b) Action on Ordinance No. 937 - Amending the Shoreline Municipal Code to Add Chapter 10.22 Street Racing
This was discussed at the June 21, 2021 meeting. The Council is scheduled to take action on proposed Ordinance No. 937, which would amend the Shoreline Municipal Code to add a new chapter, Chapter 10.22, regarding Street Racing, addressing both racers as well as spectators.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 934 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 20.30 to Add Procedures for Subdivision Vacations and Resolution No. 481 - Adopting a Fee for Subdivision Vacations
A vacation returns the land to its pre-subdivision state. The Planning Commission held a study session on this topic on May 20, 2021, and a Public Hearing on June 17, 2021. Since the 1900s, much of the City of Shoreline has been subdivided. Vacating such subdivisions will allow properties to be redeveloped under current zoning standards.
Staff Analysis: The proposed amendments create a process that will allow the land to return to its pre-subdivision state, including the removal of restrictions and easements associated with existing single-family development which may facilitate redevelopment of the MUR zoning districts, as well as zoning districts Citywide, for their intended purposes.
Attend the virtual meeting and make comments: instructions here
Attend the virtual meeting and make comments: instructions here
0 comments:
Post a Comment