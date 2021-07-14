Agenda for Shoreline council meeting July 19, 2021

Shoreline City Council 2021

The agenda for the July 19, 2021 Shoreline City Council regular meeting includes two Action items and one Study item.









Staff Analysis: The proposed amendments create a process that will allow the land to return to its pre-subdivision state, including the removal of restrictions and easements associated with existing single-family development which may facilitate redevelopment of the MUR zoning districts, as well as zoning districts Citywide, for their intended purposes.





This was discussed at the June 21, 2021 meeting. The Council is scheduled to take action on proposed Ordinance No. 937, which would amend the Shoreline Municipal Code to add a new chapter, Chapter 10.22, regarding Street Racing, addressing both racers as well as spectators.A vacation returns the land to its pre-subdivision state. The Planning Commission held a study session on this topic on May 20, 2021, and a Public Hearing on June 17, 2021. Since the 1900s, much of the City of Shoreline has been subdivided. Vacating such subdivisions will allow properties to be redeveloped under current zoning standards.