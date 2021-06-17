View Shorecrest and Shorewood graduations online June 20
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Shorecrest and Shorewood High Schools will hold their graduation ceremonies on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Everett Memorial Stadium.
Graduates have been provided tickets for their guests to attend in person and we will also stream the ceremonies live at https://tinyurl.com/2021graduationlivestream.
The link is also available on the school district website at www.shorelineschools.org/2021graduation.
Shorewood’s graduation begins at 2:00pm and Shorecrest’s follows at 6:00pm.
