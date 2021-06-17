View Shorecrest and Shorewood graduations online June 20

Thursday, June 17, 2021



Shorecrest and Shorewood High Schools will hold their graduation ceremonies on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Everett Memorial Stadium. 

Graduates have been provided tickets for their guests to attend in person and we will also stream the ceremonies live at https://tinyurl.com/2021graduationlivestream

The link is also available on the school district website at www.shorelineschools.org/2021graduation

Shorewood’s graduation begins at 2:00pm and Shorecrest’s follows at 6:00pm.



Posted by DKH at 4:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  