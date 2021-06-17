Meet the Juneteenth mural artists Saturday

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Artists Myron Curry and Cynncear Easley pose in front of their Juneteenth mural
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

In celebration of Juneteenth, artists Myron Curry and Cynncear Easley have created a new mural on the west-facing wall of Shoreline Storage Court at Midvale Avenue N and N 178th Street. 

Mr. Curry (M. Curry Designs) is a Seattle-based artist and designer. Mr. Easley is a Shoreline-based emerging artist and graduate of Shorecrest High School.

Juneteenth mural in Shoreline
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Check out the mural and meet the artists on June 19 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm at Midvale Ave N and N 178th St.

This project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of ShoreLake Arts and the City with help from Black Coffee Northwest.



Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  