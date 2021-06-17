Meet the Juneteenth mural artists Saturday
Thursday, June 17, 2021
|Artists Myron Curry and Cynncear Easley pose in front of their Juneteenth mural
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
In celebration of Juneteenth, artists Myron Curry and Cynncear Easley have created a new mural on the west-facing wall of Shoreline Storage Court at Midvale Avenue N and N 178th Street.
Mr. Curry (M. Curry Designs) is a Seattle-based artist and designer. Mr. Easley is a Shoreline-based emerging artist and graduate of Shorecrest High School.
|Juneteenth mural in Shoreline
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Check out the mural and meet the artists on June 19 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm at Midvale Ave N and N 178th St.
This project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of ShoreLake Arts and the City with help from Black Coffee Northwest.
