Case updates June 15, 2021

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The UW Med North King County (fire department) vaccination clinic is located at the Shoreline Center auditorium, north entrance, 18560 1st Avenue NE

Mondays - Fridays 
7:30am - 6:00pm 
Walk in.
Moderna and Pfizer.
Age 12 and older.

The clinic is a partnership among the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. 

Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or just walk in.

The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article, beware of scammers. See article from Attorney General's office

The lottery office phone # 360-810-2888. 


United States 
  • Total cases 33,315,272 - 12,322 in one day
  • Total deaths 597,965 - 373 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 409,820- 459 new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 35,866 - 72 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 24,911 - 32 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,801 - 1 new since yesterday.  

King county  
  • Total confirmed cases 106,633 - 103 new since yesterday   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,292 - 7 new since yesterday  
  • Total deaths 1,610 -   -6 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,255 -  25 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,413 -  5 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 416 -  -2 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,460 -  4 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 205 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 325 -   0 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday

