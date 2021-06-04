Summer Food Service Program provides meals for children during the summer months

Friday, June 4, 2021

The annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides children with nutritious meals during the summer. 

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a nationwide waiver extension which allows sponsors to offer summer meals no matter the economic conditions in the area.

Summer meal programs help children aged 18 and under get the nutrition they need to learn, play, and grow during the summer. 

This federally funded program is sponsored by many organizations throughout our state, including schools, nonprofit organizations, local governments, tribes, and more.

To find a Summer Meals site near you:

For more information, contact the Child Nutrition Services department within the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction at 360–725–6200.



