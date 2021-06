Summer Food Service Program provides meals for children during the summer months

Photo courtesy OSPI The annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides children with nutritious meals during the summer. The annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides children with nutritious meals during the summer.









Summer meal programs help children aged 18 and under get the nutrition they need to learn, play, and grow during the summer. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a nationwide waiver extension which allows sponsors to offer summer meals no matter the economic conditions in the area.